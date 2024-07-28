The show will be held at the Hunter Saville Cumbrae Studio and Gallery in Millport on the Isle of Cumbrae for the month of August.

It comes after Harvie was commissioned by the University of Glasgow to create an installation of two large paintings to celebrate the bicentenary of Lord Kelvin.

Harvie used computer modelling to construct thousands of ‘Kelvin cells’, creating an intricate lattice that is the basis of two huge and highly-patterned paintings representing the light and dark universe.

The paintings were unveiled by the university on June 8 in the build up to the 200th anniversary of Kelvin’s birth on June 26.

Harvie's year-long collaboration with Glasgow University's Quantum Theory Group provided him with unprecedented access to cutting-edge scientific research.

The unique partnership enabled him to explore complex theories with his art, focussing on the significance of patterns – behaviours that repeat and can be described mathematically, and can help explain the nature of the universe.

His journey through patterns led him to explore a rich historical and cultural tapestry. From the intricate sacred patterns of Islamic art, reminiscent of sub-atomic structures, to Lord Kelvin's 19th-century concept of an all-pervading ether, Harvie's work is deeply informed by scientific and artistic heritage. He has also examined the Bohr model of atomic structure and delved into modern quantum field theory, which explains how hidden forces shape our everyday experiences.

Harvie is now extending his sights to the tranquil setting of Cumbrae, where a wide selection of his paintings take on added significance against the serene backdrop of the island.

Scottish artist Gregor Harvie (Image: Chris Wallace Photography)

"It’s particularly meaningful to show this work on such a timeless island," he reflected. "I love the contrast between the push of science to make progress, to understand and control, compared to the peace you find on Cumbrae by simply experiencing the world without question."

"It's the unknown that intrigues me," Harvie said. "Despite the herculean efforts of the world’s greatest minds, there is still so much that is not understood.

"It’s extraordinary that 95% of the universe has never been detected and almost nothing is known about it. This creates a rich vein for an artist to explore, a vacuum to fill with imaginings of what might be."

Janice Hunter, co-founder of Hunter Saville Cumbrae Studio & Gallery, commended Harvie's work for its broad perspective.

She said: "Gregor’s paintings are a refreshing antidote to the modern tendency to focus on self, to look inward at our own personal stories.

"In contrast, this work steadfastly gazes outward, contemplating the wonder of a universe that is entirely indifferent to us."

Harvie's paintings do not attempt to explain the physics of the universe. Instead, they invite viewers to marvel at the cosmic mysteries that remain beyond our grasp, reminding us of the vastness and complexity of the world we inhabit—a world we are only beginning to comprehend.

Gregor Harvie’s show will take place in the Hunter Saville Cumbrae Studio & Gallery, 14 Guildford St, Millport, Isle of Cumbrae, KA28 0AE, from August 3 to 30, open daily from 10 am to 5 pm.