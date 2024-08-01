THERE has been precious little sign of any summer torpor, with the General Election ensuring there has been no lull and plenty happening on the business and economic front too.
The election result was, of course, no surprise at all, and financial markets had priced in such an outcome. Likewise, the outcome came as no surprise at all to businesses.
Labour has declared that boosting economic growth is a priority. Of course, this is easier said than done and it will be fascinating to watch what transpires.
In this edition of Business HQ Monthly, Kristy Dorsey takes a deep dive into the crucial issues around apprenticeships and skills.
Scott Wright interviews the former chief executive of economic development agency Scottish Enterprise, Steve Dunlop. Mr Dunlop is now chief executive of Glasgow-based FOR EV, a rapidly growing Scottish electric vehicle charging point provider which is poised to launch a fresh capital-raising programme.
He reveals that the three-year-old company is putting the finishing touches to its business plan and investment strategy before presenting its case to potential backers.
I interview Josh Barton, the driving force behind Scottish oat milk producer Brose Oats. He speaks about his fast growing company and its “drive for social change” and talks about his passions and strongly held beliefs both within and outwith the business.
Brian Donnelly speaks to Mike Baxter, owner of “decadent” 1920s-style Scottish hotel group House of Gods, which is to open a new hotel in London as part of an expansion that will also see another launch follow in Manchester. The Edinburgh-based firm reveals it has enjoyed a roaring trade since opening its first Glasgow hotel in April.
Mark McDougall talks to Atholl Duncan, who chairs industry body Salmon Scotland. There is good news about growing demand for salmon and booming exports but also a simple message for the Scottish and UK governments from Mr Duncan.
Paul English reports on a flower business started from scratch by an entrepreneur in Helensburgh.
Scott Wright takes a look at those who have had a good month, and those who have not.
Elsewhere, Dominic Ryan examines the effect of arts funding cuts on some of our most treasured venues. The Herald’s business writers once again share their expert perspectives on key business and economic developments as they reflect on what they have been writing about during the past month. It has been a busy one.
Meanwhile, fashion entrepreneur Antoinette Fionda-Douglas, and business and life coach Ed Haddon offer their insights in their regular columns.
Entrepreneur Ian Ritchie again focuses on the tech industry and wonders why we’re so good at inventing things but serially unable to capitalise on those great ideas, thus leaving the field wide open to the USA.
I hope you are having a good summer and enjoy our latest edition of Business HQ Monthly.
