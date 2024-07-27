William Burns was sentenced to 10 years in prison having disguised himself as a postal worker and thrown sulphuric acid on Mr Findlay before attacking him with a knife. He has a parole hearing next week where he could potentially be released early.

Police recently visited Mr Findlay to warn him of a threat against his life by a "known criminal".

Officers have since established a link between the individual and Mr Burns.

Mr Findlay said: "Of course this has changed aspects of my life, but that’s been the case for many years now. I accept that holding powerful and dangerous people to account can come at a cost and I am therefore cautious by necessity.

“But you can't run away from threats. It does not work. You have to be defiant and stand firm for what you believe in.

"I got into politics late in life, after my career as a journalist, having seen first-hand how broken our justice system is for victims of crime.

"There is often a disconnect between what politicians in the Holyrood bubble are told is happening and what really goes on. The same applies in relation to other public services.

"I believe there should be full transparency around parole and sentencing. That doesn't appear controversial to me. It seems like common-sense.

"I'm not going to let gangland threats stop me from running to lead the Scottish Conservative party because I’m determined to change how things are done at Holyrood.

"I want to help fix the justice system so victims are treated with respect. And I want to make the changes needed to our public services, so they deliver effectively and efficiently for everyone who relies on them."

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Freeburn of Police Scotland said: “We have well established relationships with elected representatives and regularly discuss security arrangements further with them."