Three male passengers, aged 21, 23 and 24, were pronounced dead at the scene, with the driver, 20, taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for around seven hours to allow investigations to be carried out.

Sergeant Mike Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the men who died at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal for anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage that could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3123 of 26 July, 2024.