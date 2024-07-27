Two men have been arrested and charged after allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine through Edinburgh Airport.

The pair, 35 and 42, were stopped as they made a return to the airport on Wednesday, July 24.

The National Crime Agency said: "Two UK nationals have been charged with drug importation offences after a large amount of cocaine was recovered at Edinburgh Airport.

"The Organised Crime Partnership, a team of officers from the National Crime Agency and Police Scotland, started an investigation after the two men, aged 35 and 42, were stopped as they returned to the airport on Wednesday.

"Both men were charged in connection with the recovery and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday."