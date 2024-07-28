A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, with the road closed for almost 12 hours to allow investigations to be carried out and re-opened around 7.45am on Sunday, 28 July.

Sergeant Brian Simpson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area around that time and who may have dash cam footage or who may have seen the car prior to the crash to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3483 of 27 July, 2024.