A golf club in Moray with clubhouse and planning consent for a holiday park has been put up for sale with a price tag of nearly £1 million.
Kinloss Golf Club, which lies in a rural location to the north-west of Forres, has been brought to market with bids of over £900,000 sought for the near 50-acre site, though it is also available in two lots.
The property includes an established nine-hole golf course with clubhouse and planning consent for 16 holiday lodges and six glamping pod plots close to the Moray coast.
Bank reveals it has spent £24m on 'Tell Sid' offer
State-backed NatWest, owner of the Royal Bank of Scotland, has raised its full-year profit guidance and announced a deal to acquire a £2.5 billion portfolio of prime residential mortgages from Metro Bank.
The group smashed City expectations as it booked an operating profit of £3bn for the six months to June 30, 15.6% down on last year but ahead of market forecasts. It reported an operating profit of £1.7bn for the second quarter compared with the £1.3bn expected, following an increase in customer activity over the first half.
The results also revealed that NatWest has spent £24 million on preparations for a retail offer of the Treasury’s shareholding in the bank, a legacy of its £45.5 billion bail-out during the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009. There is now uncertainty over whether the share sale, announced by the former Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, will go ahead, following Labour’s victory in the General Election.
Lloyds looks to cut costs and grow income as profit dips to £3.3bn
Lloyds Banking Group’s pre-tax profit of £3.3bn in the first six months of the year was down by 14% in what chief executive Charlie Nunn nonetheless described as a "robust" performance.
The Bank of Scotland owner revealed that earnings fell as it generated less income despite borrowing costs remaining higher. Its net interest income, which is the amount it generates from loans minus what it pays out on savings, fell by one-tenth year on year.
Lloyds, which also owns Halifax and Scottish Widows, is the UK’s largest mortgage lender and was one of several banks that booked record profits last year, boosted by higher interest rates allowing lenders to charge more for loans.
