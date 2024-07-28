A man is in a critical condition after a late night assault on a bus in Lanark.
At around 11.10pm on Friday, 26 July, in the Thornton Road area the man, 35, and a 15-year-old boy boarded a bus and were seriously assaulted.
The latter was released from hospital after receiving treatment but the older man remains in critical condition.
Police are appealing to the public to trace a man who may be able to assist with their investigation.
He is described as white, aged 18 – 25, wearing black shorts, a two-tone hooded jacket with a grey upper half and black lower half, a black baseball cap.
He boarded the bus at Abbeygreen, near to New Trows Road, Lesmahagow and exited the bus on Vere Road, near to Strathaven Road in Kirkmuirhill, where he was last seen.
Detective Chief Inspector Susie Cairns said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are appealing for help.
“Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened is asked to get in touch.
“We are also asking people to check their CCTV and if they have captured anything that could assist with our investigation then to please make contact with officers.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4517 of Friday, 26 July, 2024, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
