The best child-friendly shows to see at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Here are some of the best -family-friendly Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows to see this year.

The Alphabet of Awesome Science

Venue: Venue 302 - Underbelly, Bristo Square - McEwan Hall

Dates: August 3, 4, 6 to 11, August 13 to 18 and August 20 to 25

Description: "For a thrilling voyage through the alphabet – where fascinating words inspire spectacular science! It's a tongue-twisting race from A to Z that's equal parts explosive, messy, hilarious, fascinating and gross.

"Brace yourself for an hour of carefully crafted alphabetical, scientifical (multi-award-winning!) chaos."

Children's Underground Ghost Show

Venue: Venue 157 - City of Edinburgh Tours @ Old Police Box - Old Police Box

Dates: August 1 to August 26

Description: "Who haunts our world-famous vaults? Join Mingin' Annie from Edinburgh's past and explore what it's like being trapped beneath the city streets for 400 years. Ghostly fun for everyone in the underground."

Cinderella

Venue: Venue 38 - theSpaceTriplex - Big (End On)

Dates: August 2, 4, 5 and 7

Description: "Your face will hurt from smiling so much when watching the Bay Area's most prestigious troupe of Commedia dell'arte characters perform an original version of Cinderella. A story as old as a typical theatre audience."

Macbeth for Bairns

Venue: Venue 30 - Scottish Storytelling Centre - George Mackay Brown Library

Dates: August 17 and 18

Description: "Join award-winning storyteller Brooke Dunbar for an immersive, sensory, theatrical version of Macbeth complete with bubbles.

"A whimsical and comical adaptation of the Bard for bairns aged 0-4 years. Bring your brollies!

"Little Supernovas stories include music and props that stimulate the senses to create a magical experience, especially for your baby and toddler."

The Greatest Magic Show

Venue: Venue 3 - Assembly George Square Gardens - Palais du Variété

Dates: August 1-18 and August 20-26

Description: "This sell-out sensation of the past three years is set to return with more whimsical wonders than ever before! Having garnered international acclaim performing at the biggest arts festivals across the globe, stars Sam, Justin and the enchanting Ringmaster are returning once again to the Edinburgh Fringe with brand-new illusions direct from a Las Vegas stage!

"This is a family-friendly spectacle not to be missed! Free magic wand on entry!"