Emergency services attended and the rider, a 29-year-old woman, who was riding with a three other motorcyclists, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around seven hours.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to officers to please get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area around that time and who may have dash cam footage or who may have seen the motorcycle prior to the crash to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2085 of 28 July, 2024.