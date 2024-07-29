High temperatures could lead to an official heatwave, with much of the UK set to enjoy “very warm, locally hot weather” over the next few days, forecasters have said.
The Met Office said the mercury could reach up to 32C in London by Tuesday while long-term forecasts remain warm despite the chance of thunderstorms during the week.
The heatwave threshold is met when a location records at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures exceeding a designated value, according to the Met Office.
This is 25C for most of the UK, but rises to 28C in London and its surrounding area, where temperatures are typically higher.
The warm surge is down to a wave of high pressure across the country and warm air rising from the south, creating dry, fine and sunny conditions and bringing temperatures up.
READ MORE: 'Highland beaches are like Barbados,' says Carol Kirkwood
Simon Partridge, forecaster at Met Office, said: “There is certainly potential that it could become an actual official heatwave, because in the spells you’ve had before it hasn’t actually met all the criteria.
“If there’s not, it’s very close to it, and if you’re out and about and a member of the public then it’s going to feel like a heatwave anyway, because also overnight things are going to turn a little bit more humid and muggy day-on-day as well.”
Temperatures were expected to reach 27C in some local areas on Sunday, before highs of 29C on Monday and 32C on Tuesday, both in south-east England, are forecast.
The hottest day of the year so far saw a temperature of 31.9C recorded at St James’s Park in central London on July 19.
Many parts of the country will see temperatures four to five degrees warmer than average for this time in July, the forecaster said.
Only the far north-west areas of Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland will see some cloud and possibly rain on Monday and Tuesday.
However, this summery spell could end abruptly on Wednesday with some heavy thundery rain expected, although uncertainty remains whether this will be just across the south of England or other parts of the UK.
Despite the sudden showers, temperatures are expected to stay high heading into the first week of August.
Mr Partridge said: “Usually you get these thunderstorms come through and then everything’s a lot cooler and fresher, but although it will be a bit fresher at the end of the week, it will still be about where we should be, if not a degree or so warmer. So a bit of summer is on the cards.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here