Hundreds of ScotRail workers could walk out in September unless they receive a “credible” pay offer, a union has warned.
Unite, which represents more than 300 workers at the publicly-owned railway operator, has become the latest union to announce a strike ballot for its ScotRail workers in a dispute over pay.
It says its members, who include train cleaners, engineers, ticket agents, hospitality assistants and conductors, are yet to receive a formal and fair pay offer from the employer.
The ballot will open on Wednesday and run until August 20, the union said.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has no option but to ballot our members across all grades. Disgracefully, ScotRail has not even made a formal pay offer let alone a fair one for our members.
READ MORE: Council leaders to ask Scot Gov for more money to avoid bin strikes
“Unite’s members are essential to keeping the trains running, yet many of them struggle to survive financially as they don’t earn huge sums of money. They have Unite’s full backing in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”
Unite industrial officer Pat McIlvogue called on ScotRail and the Scottish Government to take action to avert potential strike action.
“ScotRail must formally table a credible pay offer which our members can seriously consider before this dispute escalates into nationwide strike action,” he said.
“The Scottish Government, who are the ultimate paymasters, and ScotRail need to get their heads together and quickly. There is still a window of opportunity to resolve this dispute through negotiation. If they fail to grasp this chance, then it will be full steam ahead towards autumn strike action.”
The Aslef and RMT unions recently announced they will also be balloting their ScotRail staff on strike action in a dispute over pay.
Transport Scotland and ScotRail have been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here