Emergency services attended and three riders, a 37-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The road was closed and re-opened around 9.30pm.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the three people who died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.

“If you were in the area at the time and have information, including dash-cam, that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2028 of 28 July, 2024.