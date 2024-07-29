Now Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is proposing to list The Glasgow Central Mosque at Category A.

Built between 1979 and 1984, the Mosque is located on the south bank of the River Clyde in the Gorbals district of Glasgow.

Elizabeth McCrone, Director of Heritage at HES, said: “The Glasgow Central Mosque is a distinctive local landmark and an important building both in terms of its architecture and the role it has played in the historical development of the Scottish Muslim community.

"We welcome comments through our consultation on our proposal to designate the Glasgow Central Mosque, and we welcome information that can further increase our understanding of the building and its use.”

Category A is the highest level of listing in Scotland, denoting buildings of special architectural or historical interest which are outstanding examples of a particular period, style or building type.

In Scotland, eight percent of all listed buildings (some 3,800) are category A, 60% category B and 32% category C.

The consultation opened on Wednesday of last week today and runs until Wednesday, August 21.

More information about the consultation process and the building can be found in the Report of Handling, which is linked on the consultation page.

Once the consultation has closed, HES will consider the comments received and make a decision on the designation.