West of Scotland MSP Brian Whittle has entered the Scottish Conservative leadership race.
Writing in the Scotsman, the former Olympic sprinter said the party needed to "pick ourselves up and prepare for the next race”.
He is the second Tory to announce a bid for the top job, with Russell Findlay throwing his hat into the ring last week.
Mr Whittle said the party had “never been a serious contender” to take over in Scotland in the 25 years of the Scottish Parliament.
“We can do better than that,” he added.
“As a party we must be more pro-active. It is not enough to respond to events. We must shape them.”
READ MORE: Brian Whittle: Scottish Tories need plan beyond invective press releases
His candidacy, he said, has three “core principles” – education, enterprise and empowering people.
The party, he added, must also be willing to “tell hard truths”, adding: “A party that tries to be all things to all people will most likely end up being nothing to anyone.”
Mr Whittle continued: “I’m not going to offer platitudes or quick fixes because that’s not what we need.
“The Scottish Conservatives can be an effective, pragmatic, and successful centre-right government in Scotland.
“The path to get there will not be quick or easy, but then again, few things worth doing are easy.”
The announcement comes as a senior MSP called for a commission to be established to look at the relationship between the Scottish Tories and the UK-wide party.
The contest to replace Douglas Ross will likely kick off this week when the ruling Scottish Tory Management Board meets on Wednesday to decide on the rules and timetable.
Around seven other MSPs are also understood to be considering a bid, including Meghan Gallagher, Jamie Greene, Liam Kerr, Stephen Kerr, Graham Simpson, Murdo Fraser and Maurice Golden.
READ MORE: Scottish Tories 'too fragile' for existential debate
Writing in today's, The Telegraph, Mr Fraser said that a “senior independent party figure” should be appointed to lead the probe, reporting after the 2026 Holyrood election.
There are now less than two years until the next Holyrood election. Polls put the Tories in a distant third.
The General Election was a disaster for the party with their vote in Scotland near enough halved, down 12.4 percentage points to 12.7%.
However, thanks to a terrible result for the SNP, they managed to win five seats, just one less than in 2019.
They would also likely have won Aberdeenshire North and Moray East had it not been for Douglas Ross and the ousting of David Duguid.
The outgoing Scottish Tory leader upset some of his MSPs and activists after announcing his intention to run for Westminster, despite previously promising to commit his energies to be leader of the Tory group at the Scottish Parliament.
Mr Ross stood in the new Aberdeenshire North & Moray East constituency, replacing Mr Duguid, who, at the last minute, was declared too ill to campaign by the Party’s Management Board.
There was unease among local members over the decision, particularly as Mr Duguid insisted repeatedly he was well enough to stand.
The row ultimately triggered Mr Ross's resignation.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here