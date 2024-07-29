The name "Fladda-Chuain" is derived from the Old Norse "Flatr," meaning "flat" or "level," and "Chuain," meaning "of the ocean" or "sea."

With a width of approximately 240 meters at the widest point and a length of 1,300 meters at the longest point, the island extends to some 66.99 acres in total.

Fladda-Chuain boasts a varied topography, with the island's coastline encompassing cliffs, coves and inlets, as well as a sea lagoon protected by an outer reef off the northern part of the island.

The island has been listed for sale by Edinburgh-based chartered surveying and chartered forestry firm Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group.

The firm note that Fladda-Chuain is "uniquely positioned and gives exceptional views in all directions; from the dramatic hills and mountains of Skye, to the rugged mountains of northern Scotland or the picturesque Outer Hebrides".

It added: "This mystical and romantic island has all the privacy, tranquillity and charm associated with a small island off the coast of north-west Scotland.

"The views from the island are truly stunning and ever changing according to the weather, light and seasons."

Fladda-Chuain Island is located three miles north west of the Trotternish peninsula on the Isle of Skye. (Image: GOLDCREST LAND & FORESTRY GROUP LLP)

The listing also notes that Fladda-Chuain "is the subject of fascinating folklore and legends" and "was once a sacred place identified by some as the mysterious Tír na nÓg in Irish mythology, 'The Isle of Perpetual Youth', traditionally believed to be a magical island where it is always summer, and the sun never sets".



Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group added: "St Columba built a chapel on Fladda-Chuain when he bought Christianity to the islands in the sixth century. The ruin of the chapel is still evident on western side. It is said that within the chapel a stone known as 'The Weeping Stone' was placed on the alter. Folklore told that the stone was perpetually wet and that fishermen poured three handfuls of seawater on the stone to procure favourable winds and catches.



"The last inhabitant was known as "Am Muileach Mòr", which means either 'Big Mullman' or 'Man of the Headland'.

"The island was visited by the Vikings as evidenced by the intricate 11th century gold ring found in 1851 and now on display in the National Museum of Scotland."

A wide variety of birds nest on the island, including Gannet, Shag, Oystercatcher, Ringed Plover, common Sandpiper, Artic Tern and Black Guillemot. In addition, there is also a colony of seals which reside on the south-east side of the island.

In terms of access, boat hire is possible from the harbours of Portree (27 nautical miles) or Uig (12 nautical miles), while, for those with their own vessel, the closest slipways which can be used to launch a RIB/boat are at Duntulm or Camus More, giving a journey of approximately four nautical miles respectively.

From an anchored boat, a dingy, paddle board or kayak is required to land on the island.

Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group note that it may be possible to construct a small cabin/hut on Fladda-Chain, subject to consent. At present, there are no services to the island, other than mobile phone reception.

