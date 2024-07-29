A Glasgow shopping centre is lending parents a helping hand by offering free services for school uniforms.
As parents and pupils gear up to go back to school, shopping and leisure destination, Silverburn, will offer a free labelling service.
The Pollock based shopping centre is partnering with Be Uniforms, a specialist embroiderer and labelling company, to offer free printed label strips for parents to iron on their kid’s uniform at home.
The service is aimed at relieving a small financial burden for parents, and saving them time as the majority of children return to school after the summer holidays.
The printed label strips are free, but donations to Silverburn’s charity partner, Glasow Children’s Hospital Charity are welcomed.
The service will run on Saturday 3 August from 11am to 5pm in the main atrium, next to Silverburn’s Flamingo Beach.
David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “We understand that the back-to-school period is an expensive time for parents.
“At Silverburn, we’re continuingly looking for ways to help our guests economise with our accessible summer activities like Flamingo Beach.
“Lost school uniform can be such a headache, not to mention an unnecessary expense, so we hope our free label printing service will save parents stress and money down the line.”
