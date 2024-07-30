It represents an “unexpected” return to the island for Ms Connarty, who left Benbecula at 18 to attend university on the Scottish mainland, before building a successful career in the Scotch whisky industry. After studying for a degree and a PhD in chemistry in Glasgow, Ms Connarty started work at the North British Distillery in Edinburgh nearly 18 years ago. Initially employed as a chemist, she has been laboratory manager at the grain distillery for the past six years.

Ms Connarty, who takes up the role at Benbecula next month, said: “Because I did chemistry, I never thought I’d get back to Benbecula, as there just weren’t those kind of jobs there.

“I’ve always wanted to return and my husband, who’s from the mainland, absolutely loves the island too. Our boys are aged one and four and we’re delighted that they will be able to enjoy a Benbecula childhood and a Gaelic education, like I did.

“It’s fantastic that the distillery is creating new opportunities on the island, and I jumped at the chance when I was offered job as manager. There’s already a great team there and I’m really looking forward to working with them and learning from them as we continue to build this exciting new business.”

The distillery, founded and owned by local businessman and crofter Angus MacMillan, began producing spirit for its new single malt in June, and will launch a limited-edition release of its first 150 casks on Monday August 5.

The distillery was established in a redeveloped salmon farming processing plant, previously owned by Mr MacMillan, at Gramsdale at the northern end of Benbecula, which lies between the Hebridean islands of North and South Uist, off Scotland’s west coast.

Ten new jobs for local people have already been created and the workforce is expected to continue to grow to around 25. It is also helping support a total of 75 direct and indirect roles.

Mr MacMillan said: “Over the years so many young people have left wonderful island places like Benbecula to pursue their education, but have been unable to return because of the lack of job opportunities.

“So, I am absolutely delighted that we have not only been able to recruit someone of Mary Margaret’s calibre, but also to give her the opportunity she had always wanted to come home, continue her career and, with her husband, raise her two boys here.

“With spirit production now in full swing and our inaugural cask release just days away, she is joining us at an exciting and busy time and we are very much looking forward to welcoming her to our growing team.”

Benbecula Distillery’s new single malt has been created by renowned master distiller Brendan McCarron, who has revived a recipe last used by distilleries such as Glen Ord and Highland Park in the 19th century. The malting technique involves kilning over fires laid with peat and foraged heather.

Bere barley, grown on Mr MacMillan's croft, fertilised with seaweed from the shoreline, is among the key ingredients of the spirit, adding both minerality and salinity.

Mr McCarron said the spirit will be “classically maritime in style; smoky on the nose, with salty and sweetly peated notes.” This will be achieved using light to medium peated malted barley, “so that the smoke does not dominate and allows fruity and floral notes to shine through.”

Benbecula Distillery’s design and distilling process incorporates “pioneering and innovative” low-carbon technologies, where the heat recovery systems are said to be the first in the Scotch whisky industry. Around 350,000 litres of whisky will be produced annually, with bourbon and sherry casks being used in the maturation. Benbecula Gin will also be produced, and the company’s own rum will be available from the distillery.