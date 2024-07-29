A large fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Livingston this morning, as emergency crews remain on the scene.
Fire crews were called to Houstoun Industrial Estate at around 11:45am on Monday 29 July after reports of thick black smoke blowing into the air.
Video's emerging on social media show several fire appliances tackling the blaze as a huge cloud of black smoke rapidly ascends to the sky, and flames engulf the area beneath.
Herald sources say the location of the fire is Independent Mercedes & BMW Specialists Ltd on Grange Road, within the industrial estate.
The fire was reportedly 'well developed' by the time emergency crews arrived.
Six Scottish Fire and Rescue Service vehicles remain on site, with one height appliance also dispatched to continue working on extinguishing the fire.
There has been no confirmation of any injuries or fatalities.
Don't go near Houston Industrial Estate huge fire #livingston pic.twitter.com/Jbg9XrWBfq— Wendy Barker (@Wendyb6969) July 29, 2024
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.34am on Monday, 29 July, to reports of well-developed fire within a commercial building at Houston Industrial Estate on Grange Road, Livingston.
"Operations Control mobilised six fire engines and a high reach appliance to the scene.
"The building was evacuated and there are no reported casualties.
"Crews remain in attendance at the scene."
The surrounding area has been closed to all traffic by Police.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Road closures are in place around Houston Industrial Estate, Livingston following reports of a fire around 11.50am this morning.
Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
