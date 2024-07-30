The expansion, supported by a £3.5m funding package from Bank of Scotland, doubled storage capacity at the 36,000 sq ft warehouse, which can now store up to 4,000 pallets.

The development is said to have also boosted the firm’s sustainability credentials, bringing added roof space for solar panels which has increased its renewable energy capacity by 30%. The addition of electric cars and a rainwater tank supports Lomond Fine Foods’ commitment to net zero and aspiration for B-Corp status, a statement said.

Sam Henderson, managing director at Lomond Fine Foods, who founded the firm with wife Barbara in 1997, said: “Never in our wildest dreams did Barbara and I imagine that two decades after starting our humble sandwich business from the back of a van, we would end up where we are today. Now we’re on our way to hitting a turnover of £90m and our bakery produce is sought after by huge global retailers, all while being deeply embedded in Scotland's vibrant food scene and partnering with brilliant businesses every day.

“Social and environmental responsibility, transparency and accountability are extremely important to us. Extending our base in Port Dundas really unlocks our ability to meet environmental goals along with our growth plans. It’s comforting to know that Stephen and the team at Bank of Scotland are there for us, helping us to grow and become more eco-friendly.”

Before launching Lomond Fine Foods, the couple supplied sandwiches to forecourts, caterers and the NHS in Glasgow before buying and distributing local food products. Today, Lomond Fine Foods is a key player in the food wholesale market, supplying cafés, hotels, restaurants, and caterers across the UK. The company also hosts food innovation trade shows such as Taste at Lomond, where more than 90 suppliers showcase their products.

The founders are joined in the business by daughters Lauren Ingram and Meghan Sievewright, who respectively head the bakery and procurement divisions. The bakery arm generates annual sales of £5m and supplies major retailers such as Tesco and Dunelm Mill.

Lomond prioritises buying from Scottish suppliers, and says more than two-fifths of its food are sourced locally.

Stephen Owens, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, said: “Sam and the team at Lomond Fine Foods have demonstrated their commitment to innovation and sustainability. This expansion is yet another testament to their dedication to growing their business while being as green as possible.

“We eagerly anticipate seeing Sam and the team achieve B-Corp status very soon - a well-deserved recognition of their efforts and a significant milestone in their impressive journey."