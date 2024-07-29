Part of the M8 has been closed due to an emergency incident at junction 27 westbound at Hillington.
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision and it comes as the latest to hit Scotland’s roads over the weekend.
Eight people have been killed on Scotland’s roads since Friday but it’s unclear at present if anyone has been injured in this incident.
Traffic Scotland shared details on social media and revealed police and ambulance services were in attendance at Junction 27 and warned that traffic was picking up in the area.
They were urging anyone nearby to take an alternative route in a bid to avoid the incident.
On Friday, three people were killed in a crash in Falkirk before another person died in an incident on Girvan on Saturday.
Sunday saw even more devastation on the roads as one person died on the A83 before three were killed in the borders in an incident involving two motorbikes.
A police statement said: "The M8 is currently closed westbound following a road crash near to junction 27 at Hillington. Drivers are asked to take an alternative route while the vehicles are recovered."
