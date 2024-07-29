This week marks the tenth year since Joanne founded her company, Tea Green Events, and she is viewing this weekend’s fair as a ‘homecoming’.

Joanne started her journey studying at Cardonald College, before progressing to Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD) in Dundee.

Founder of TeaGreen Joanne MacFadyen (Image: TeaGreen)

This weekend’s fair comes after the success of her debut event at The Burrell Collection and Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery last winter.

Joanne says it feels right to be going back to the places that were the source of inspiration while she studied.

She said: “Tea Green Events owes everything to Glasgow. We held our first ever event at Glasgow School of Art Student Union. I’ve also got vivid childhood memories of visiting both The Burrell Collection and Kelvingrove, also as an artist and a young creative person where I spent lots of time, just being inspired by what was around me.

“I particularly love the works of Charles Rennie Macintosh and his wife Margaret Macdonald, whose collections at Kelvingrove just blow me away.

“I’ve also had a lifelong fascination with the ceramics and jewellery at The Burrell Collection, so coming back to these venues is huge for me and makes me feel particularly proud.”

One of the Glasgow designers selling her creations at this weekend’s Burrell Collection market is Jolene Crawford of Irregular Sleep Pattern whose bedding and sleepwear is ‘designed at the intersection between art and utililty’.

Jolene, who launched the business with her husband Mil from her Glasgow flat during the COVID-19 pandemic, said going back to work with Joanne was something she couldn’t turn down.

She said: “We love being part of the Tea Green family. Attending the markets is about much more than sales -Jo’s created such a supportive and nourishing community, which we massively appreciate. We’ve made so many friends through Tea Green, people who just ‘get it’, and that’s invaluable.

The Irregular Sleep Pattern created by Jolene, and husband Mil. (Image: TeaGreen)

“The venues Jo selects are also really significant – arriving in the gallery with your stock, when no one else is there, is just magical. The markets also attract new audiences into these beautiful venues which can only be a good thing. Anything that encourages people to engage with art is so important.

“The buyers are also ready to buy and support us and understand the value of what we’re doing. We’ve built a global brand and have customers all over the world but you can’t beat chatting with customers face-to-face - you just can’t put a price on that part of the engagement.”

During Tea Green’s events at the Burrell Collection and Kelvingrove last year, 10,000 people flocked to the southside attraction, while the summer market at Kelvingrove in June 2024 went on to attract a staggering 8,000 people.

Lauren Rhodes, Commercial Development and Programming Manager at Glasgow Life, added, “Tea Green Events work so well for our museums. As well as attracting footfall, including brand new audiences, we, as a charity, are passionate about supporting artists and creatives.

“More than ever, independents face barriers in showcasing their work and are increasingly priced out of city centres. Unfortunately, if creativity isn’t given a platform, art and creativity will suffer and our communities will miss out.

“We feel that civic spaces can make a real impact in providing that platform and investing in our local economy together. Events like this also help us break down barriers, showing that museums are for everyone, they’re free, accessible and a fantastic resource in our cities.”