A well-known North Sea dealmaker has joined the new corporate finance team at accountancy firm Wbg as it opens a new office in Aberdeen.
Tom Faichnie has joined the firm formerly known as Wylie & Bisset as partner – head of diligence and transactions, and arrives at the same time as Melanie Clark as corporate finance partner.
Wbg hailed Mr Faichnie as a “seasoned corporate financier, well-respected in the market, having built a reputation for connecting private equity houses with investments in Scotland over the past 25 years”.
The chartered accountant qualified with KPMG in Glasgow and joined Deloitte, initially working in corporate finance in Aberdeen and then as director building the firm’s transaction services team in Manchester. He returned to Glasgow in 2007 and set up the leveraged finance team for Barclays in Aberdeen, which provided debt funding to corporates and private equity backed businesses. He went to work for Barclays, Campbell Dallas and RSM UK, before setting up Hall Morrice Corporate Finance in 2017.
Ms Clark trained with KPMG in Glasgow before moving to Simmons and Company (now Piper Sandler) and RSM where she gained a wide range of deal experience across a diverse range of sectors, advising business owners, management teams and private equity investors. She specialises in providing financial due diligence and sell-side deal advice to UK mid-market clients.
Allan Dowie, chief executive of Wbg, said: “Together Melanie and Tom have completed over 30 transactions in the last four years, including financial due diligence and exit mandates. They are joining at an exciting time for Wbg and this will further enhance our serving offering within our corporate finance function that serves across Scotland and the UK. Also, this will allow us to service our existing and new clients from Aberdeen and the north-east from the new location.”
The new office meas Wbg nows operate across six main locations – Aberdeen, Ayrshire, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Lanarkshire and Manchester – with a further office planned to open over the coming months.
