Ms Reeves also rejected Tory and SNP claims that she knew about the state of the economy before entering No 11 on July 5.

"This is new information that is being published today, above and beyond what anyone knew when we were campaigning in the election," she told MPs.

Ms Revees told MPs she would hold her first budget on October 30, which she warned would involve “difficult decisions” on spending, welfare and tax.

Opening the statement, she told MPs: “Before the election, I said that we would face the worst inheritance since the Second World War.

“Taxes at a 70-year high, debt through the roof, an economy only just coming out of recession.

“I knew all of these things. I was honest about them during the campaign.”

But, she added, there were things the Tories had “covered up from the country”.

She said there was a “£22bn hole in the public finances now, not in the future, but now”.

Ms Reeves also confirmed she would accept in full the recommendations of the independent pay review bodies, saying this is the “right decision for the people who work in, and most importantly, the people who use our public services”.

However, this will cost the government £9b. Ms Reeves said she had asked government departments to help fund this by finding savings of at least £3bn. That will mean less in the way of consequentials for ministers in Edinburgh.

One of the big cuts announced by the Chancellor was the “difficult decision” to change the rules around the Winter Fuel Payment for pensions.

It has previously been paid to everyone above the state pension age, now only those in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits will be eligible for the payment.

However, the benefit is devolved. The payment is due to be replaced by the Scottish Government's Pension Age Winter Heating Payment (PAWHP) from winter 2024-25.

Documents from the Treasury also confirmed plans for the windfall tax on energy firms to be extended one year to 31 March 2030.

The Energy Profits Levy will also have its investment allowances tightened and increase by three percentage points to 38% from 1 November 2024.

Meanwhile, VAT on private school fees will apply from 1 January 2025. The change will also also apply to pre-payments of fees.

In the Commons, the SNP's Seamus Logan said his party had "repeatedly warned about an £18bn hole in the Labour Party's spending plans."

"Now that you've confirmed that today Chancellor, will you apologise to those voters in Scotland here who supported the Labour Party leader in Scotland when he said 'Read my lips, no austerity'."

The Chancellor said the new SNP backbencher was confused.

Ms Reeves said: "I'm not sure if the honourable gentleman was actually paying attention. The £22bn black hole is this year.

"The Institute of Fiscal Studies was warning about a black hole over the lifetime of the Parliament of £18bn.

"Now those are two very different things, and both of them can be true.

"What we are showing today is an in year gap of £22bn that the honourable gentleman didn't know about, no one on this side of the House knew about, the OBR did not know that. And the country did not know that.

"This is new information that is being published today, above and beyond what anyone knew when we were campaigning in the election."

Shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt hit out at the Chancellor for agreeing to above-inflation pay awards for public sector workers.

He said: “She’s caved into the unions on pay, left welfare reform out of the King’s Speech, soft-pedalled on our productivity programme, and that is a choice, not a necessity.

“That choice means that taxes will have to go up and she chose not to tell us before the election. Instead, in 24 days – just 24 days – she’s announced £7.3 billion for GB Energy, £8.3 billion for the National Wealth Fund, and around £10 billion for public sector pay awards.

“That’s £24 billion in 24 days – around £1 billion for every day she’s been in office, leaving taxpayers to pick up the tab for her profligacy.”

More to follow...