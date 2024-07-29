It was in 2008, however, that a ‘dream work trip’ prompted him to travel to Beijing for the 2008 Olympic Games as part of a $1.8m catering operation from US broadcaster NBC with ‘no expense spared’.

Honeyman was part of teams of 20 chefs working round the clock at any one time over six weeks, helping serve more than 900 people three times a day including athletes, celebrities, politicians, broadcasters, and NBC staff and crew.

Pictured: Marc Honeyman in the NBC studios where he worked as part of the chef team (Image: Supplied)

Dishes included an array of assorted Chinese cuisine, as well as American favourites including hamburgers, fries, and pancake stacks, said to be a favourite of US swimming star Michael Phelps.

Of the other famous diners who left a lasting impression on the chef, he said: “Prince Albert of Monaco heard my accent and asked ‘Green or Blue’.

“We had a laugh about it and he even asked me to join him for lunch to talk about Scottish football.

“Another time I overheard voices I knew I recognised, looked up and there was Chris Tucker, he was great guy, brand new.

“Jackie Chan then joined him later for something to eat. It was surreal.

“ President Bush also visited the site, but we weren’t anywhere near him.

“I did cook for him though, and one of his secret service guys gave me one of his pin badges.”

Honeyman, who turned to kitchens after deciding against a career in accountancy, landed the job after working for the same broadcaster at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, where he helped turn out 400 burgers, 300 salmon fillets, and 200 steaks every day.

Having worked on night shifts throughout those Games, and frustrated to have missed out on all the sporting action, for the Beijing Olympics he insisted on early shifts.

In doing so he was able to take in some of the most famous moments in Olympic history, including some of Phelps’ record-breaking eight gold medals, and Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt’s 100m world record.

He also landed courtside seats to watch the iconic US ‘Dream Team’ basketball side that contained megastar Lebron James after being recognised by an NBC colleague.

“I was sitting in the gods, but one of the guys from NBC recognised me from the kitchen and asked why I was up there.

“They arranged for me to come down to courtside – which was amazing. I was a few feet from Lebron James, it was unreal.

“The early shifts worked perfectly, and to be there for Bolt’s record was probably the most special memory.

“That was sporting history.”

Pictured: Marc Honeyman now works as executive chef for the Hunky Dory restaurant group (Image: Supplied)

As executive chef at Hunky Dory Group, Honeyman now lives with his family in Gartcosh, and enjoys a career which involves designing menus, training staff, and being responsible for the kitchens in seven Hunky Dory restaurants across Glasgow and Edinburgh.

He said: “I wasn’t cut out for the 9 to 5 in an office.

“I’m meant to be in the trenches in the kitchen.

“It’s been a great career. I love the variety, and it’s given me these incredible Olympic experiences.

“I’m now passing on what I’ve learned to other teams and guiding what we do in the kitchen, opening new restaurants all the time. It’s incredibly rewarding.

“I’m proud of where I came from.

“Growing up in a council scheme in the East End of Glasgow. You get back what you put in, and if you put in the effort, it works out for you. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games kicked off with an opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 and will continue until Sunday, August 11.

