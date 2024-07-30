Scotland’s famous North Coast 500 tourist route has been named the favourite scenic driving route in the UK.
The route beat journeys in the Lake District in England and the Causeway Coastal Route in Northern Ireland for the top position.
According to the consumer survey from Europcar, drivers’ three favourite scenic driving routes in the UK are the North Coast 500 in Scotland (39%), the Kendal to Keswick route in the Lake District (33.4%), and the Cat and Fiddle Buxton to Macclesfield route in the Peak District (25.9%). The Causeway Coastal Route in Northern Ireland came in fourth place (25.6%).
The North Coast 500 is described as Scotland’s Route 66, and the 500-mile circuit of the north coast of Scotland takes in mountain scenery, waterfalls, castles and stunning beaches.
David Hughes, NC500 chair, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the North Coast 500 has been recognised as the drivers' top scenic route in the Europcar survey.
“This accolade is a testament to the breathtaking beauty and unique charm of the North Highlands, as well as the dedication of our tourism businesses along the route, who are committed to ensuring that every visitor experiences the very best of what the Scottish Highlands have to offer.
“This recognition inspires us to continue enhancing the journey for all who travel the NC500.”
READ MORE:
- Six incredible journeys in Scotland
- NC500's most scenic visitor attractions
- One of the most colourful gardens on the North Coast 500
In second place, the A591 is a popular route of less than 30 miles from Kendal to Keswick in the Lake District, which takes in some of the most spectacular sights in the National Park, including Lake Windermere and the picturesque village of Grasmere.
Named after the pub part way along the road, the Cat and Fiddle route in the Peak District takes third place. The pub is the second highest in the UK, and makes a good lunch stop on the day trip between Buxton and Macclesfield. Close as it was to a spot in the top three, fourth place deserves a special mention.
The Causeway Coastal Route is a 120-mile drive from Belfast to Londonderry, hugging the dramatic Atlantic coast and offering awe-inspiring views as well as access to the famous Giants Causeway.
Sarah Clarke, consumer marketing manager for Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “It can be easy to forget the incredible landscapes and scenery we have right here on our little islands, in favour of more exotic destinations and famous landmarks. But those planning a staycation won’t be disappointed if they take in any of these routes on their next UK break.
“Stops along the routes include wonderful local pubs, dramatic caves, idyllic beaches and so much more. And if you hire a car from Europcar, it takes the pressure off ensuring your own car is fit to travel the distance and avoids adding to the mileage clock too.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel