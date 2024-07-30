According to the consumer survey from Europcar, drivers’ three favourite scenic driving routes in the UK are the North Coast 500 in Scotland (39%), the Kendal to Keswick route in the Lake District (33.4%), and the Cat and Fiddle Buxton to Macclesfield route in the Peak District (25.9%). The Causeway Coastal Route in Northern Ireland came in fourth place (25.6%).

The North Coast 500 is described as Scotland’s Route 66, and the 500-mile circuit of the north coast of Scotland takes in mountain scenery, waterfalls, castles and stunning beaches.

The Kylesku Bridge on the NC500 (Image: Lukas Bischoff, Getty Images)

David Hughes, NC500 chair, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the North Coast 500 has been recognised as the drivers' top scenic route in the Europcar survey.

“This accolade is a testament to the breathtaking beauty and unique charm of the North Highlands, as well as the dedication of our tourism businesses along the route, who are committed to ensuring that every visitor experiences the very best of what the Scottish Highlands have to offer.

“This recognition inspires us to continue enhancing the journey for all who travel the NC500.”

In second place, the A591 is a popular route of less than 30 miles from Kendal to Keswick in the Lake District, which takes in some of the most spectacular sights in the National Park, including Lake Windermere and the picturesque village of Grasmere.

Named after the pub part way along the road, the Cat and Fiddle route in the Peak District takes third place. The pub is the second highest in the UK, and makes a good lunch stop on the day trip between Buxton and Macclesfield. Close as it was to a spot in the top three, fourth place deserves a special mention.

How the routes compared (Image: Europcar)

The Causeway Coastal Route is a 120-mile drive from Belfast to Londonderry, hugging the dramatic Atlantic coast and offering awe-inspiring views as well as access to the famous Giants Causeway.

Sarah Clarke, consumer marketing manager for Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “It can be easy to forget the incredible landscapes and scenery we have right here on our little islands, in favour of more exotic destinations and famous landmarks. But those planning a staycation won’t be disappointed if they take in any of these routes on their next UK break.

“Stops along the routes include wonderful local pubs, dramatic caves, idyllic beaches and so much more. And if you hire a car from Europcar, it takes the pressure off ensuring your own car is fit to travel the distance and avoids adding to the mileage clock too.”