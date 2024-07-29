Police Scotland detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found with serious injuries following an attempted murder.
Officers were called to Kersiebank Avenue in Grangemouth in the early hours of Sunday morning (28 July) after reports of a man found with serious injuries in the close of a block of flats.
Police made there way to the scene at around 5am and are now treating the incident as a murder attempt.
They believe it occurred between the hours of 1am and 5am.
The 41-year-old victim of the attack was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where medical staff describe his condition as serious.
Officers involved in the investigation have been speaking with neighbours and have asked anyone with relevant CCTV footage from doorbell cameras or dash cams to get in touch.
Detective Inspector Robert Wallace said: “We are treating this attack as attempted murder and I am appealing to anyone who was at or near flats numbered 246 to 272 on Sunday morning between the hours of 1.45am and 5am to consider if they saw or heard something suspicious.
“I am also asking for anyone with dash cam or other recording equipment to contact us as their footage could be vital in helping us identify and locate whoever is responsible for this attack. If you have any information, please do pass it on.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0897 of Sunday, 28 July, 2024. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.
