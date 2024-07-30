Research into a high-security quantum internet which is “impervious” to hackers will progress in Scotland as part of a £160 million investment from the UK Government.
It is hoped the scheme will help provide faster diagnoses for diseases, keep critical infrastructure safe from “hostile threats” and improve the environment, with a target for Britain to become a “quantum-enabled economy” by 2035.
Heriot-Watt University has been chosen to lead a “groundbreaking” new quantum research hub to progress an ultra-secure quantum internet which will “revolutionise” day-to-day life, according to scientists.
The university, based in Edinburgh, will play a critical role in the research, with involvement in 80% of the five hubs announced by the UK Government.
Quantum technology can harness unique properties of atoms and subatomic particles to achieve functionalities beyond conventional methods, in a bid to tackle cyber crime which costs Britain an estimated £27 billion per year.
READ MORE: Scientists to spend two years studying MRSA antibiotic resistance
The technology provides a level of security beyond encryption – using the principles of quantum mechanics to create “unbreakable encryption keys”, making them “impervious” to hacking attempts, according to academics.
Quantum internet provides secure connections between quantum computing resources which will “revolutionise” fields such as healthcare, enabling accelerated drug discovery and personalised treatment plans, it was hoped.
It could also drive advancements in artificial intelligence, environmental monitoring, and improved navigation systems.
The Integrated Quantum Networks (IQN) Hub is one of five new quantum technology hubs announced by the UK Government, however Heriot-Watt University will also be involved in three other hubs – focusing on quantum-enabled position, navigation and timing, quantum biomedical sensing, and quantum sensing, imaging and timing.
Professor Gerald Buller, who will lead the IQN Hub at Heriot-Watt, said: “Think of quantum like a supercharged version of the technology we use today.
“It allows us to solve problems and secure data in ways that are unimaginable with conventional technology. This could lead to breakthroughs in everything from pharmaceutical research to exciting new materials development.
“The Integrated Quantum Networks Hub will deliver the research required towards the establishment of a quantum internet.
“The Hub harnesses the excellent research done over the last 10 years in the National Quantum Technologies Programme to focus on delivering quantum networks at a range of distance scales, from local networks up to global satellite-based connections.”
The IQN Hub will focus on creating large-scale quantum networks capable of distributing quantum entanglement potentially leading to the development of a secure communications network and an internet free from hacking issues.
Professor Gill Murray, deputy principal for enterprise and business at Heriot-Watt University, said: “The launch of five new quantum hubs is a significant milestone and represents a major shift in data security and cutting-edge applications across all sectors.
READ MORE: Prestigious award for Dundee University refugee camp paper
“The UK has established itself as an early pioneer, aligned with the government’s strategy aiming to become a quantum-enabled economy by 2035.
“Hubs form a critical piece of that by tackling key research and development challenges around quantum networking, sensing, computing and more.
“For Heriot-Watt University specifically, the IQN Hub has several roles to play. It will keep Scotland and the UK at the forefront of quantum technologies, and transform the modern economy and society.
“Universities will be at the forefront of developing and upskilling the future workforce living in a quantum-enabled future across design, engineering, manufacturing and the required support services.
“We also anticipate interest in the IQN Hub to attract talent that will drive international partnerships and business opportunities. We are eager to help develop a robust workforce and supply chain pipeline.”
The IQN Hub includes a network of more than 40 non-academic collaborators, including start-ups, multinational corporations, and the National Cyber Security Centre, and will receive more than £20 million in support.
The five new quantum hubs are being delivered by the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), which invested £106 million, with another £54 million from partners in the project, which includes the National Physical Laboratory and and the National Institute for Health and Care Research.
The UKRI Biotechnology and Biological Research Council, UKRI Medical Research Council, and universities including Oxford, Cambridge, Bristol, Edinburgh and Glasgow are also involved.
Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “We want a future where cutting-edge science improves everyday lives, by supporting the deployment of technology that will mean faster diagnoses for diseases, critical infrastructure safe from hostile threats and cleaner energy for us all.
“This isn’t just research. These hubs will bridge the gap between brilliant ideas and practical solutions. They will transform sectors like healthcare and security, but also create a culture of innovation that helps to grow our economy.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here