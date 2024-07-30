Heriot-Watt University has been chosen to lead a “groundbreaking” new quantum research hub to progress an ultra-secure quantum internet which will “revolutionise” day-to-day life, according to scientists.

The university, based in Edinburgh, will play a critical role in the research, with involvement in 80% of the five hubs announced by the UK Government.

Quantum technology can harness unique properties of atoms and subatomic particles to achieve functionalities beyond conventional methods, in a bid to tackle cyber crime which costs Britain an estimated £27 billion per year.

The technology provides a level of security beyond encryption – using the principles of quantum mechanics to create “unbreakable encryption keys”, making them “impervious” to hacking attempts, according to academics.

Quantum internet provides secure connections between quantum computing resources which will “revolutionise” fields such as healthcare, enabling accelerated drug discovery and personalised treatment plans, it was hoped.

It could also drive advancements in artificial intelligence, environmental monitoring, and improved navigation systems.

The Integrated Quantum Networks (IQN) Hub is one of five new quantum technology hubs announced by the UK Government, however Heriot-Watt University will also be involved in three other hubs – focusing on quantum-enabled position, navigation and timing, quantum biomedical sensing, and quantum sensing, imaging and timing.

Professor Gerald Buller, who will lead the IQN Hub at Heriot-Watt, said: “Think of quantum like a supercharged version of the technology we use today.

“It allows us to solve problems and secure data in ways that are unimaginable with conventional technology. This could lead to breakthroughs in everything from pharmaceutical research to exciting new materials development.

“The Integrated Quantum Networks Hub will deliver the research required towards the establishment of a quantum internet.

“The Hub harnesses the excellent research done over the last 10 years in the National Quantum Technologies Programme to focus on delivering quantum networks at a range of distance scales, from local networks up to global satellite-based connections.”

The IQN Hub will focus on creating large-scale quantum networks capable of distributing quantum entanglement potentially leading to the development of a secure communications network and an internet free from hacking issues.

Professor Gill Murray, deputy principal for enterprise and business at Heriot-Watt University, said: “The launch of five new quantum hubs is a significant milestone and represents a major shift in data security and cutting-edge applications across all sectors.

“The UK has established itself as an early pioneer, aligned with the government’s strategy aiming to become a quantum-enabled economy by 2035.

“Hubs form a critical piece of that by tackling key research and development challenges around quantum networking, sensing, computing and more.

“For Heriot-Watt University specifically, the IQN Hub has several roles to play. It will keep Scotland and the UK at the forefront of quantum technologies, and transform the modern economy and society.

“Universities will be at the forefront of developing and upskilling the future workforce living in a quantum-enabled future across design, engineering, manufacturing and the required support services.

“We also anticipate interest in the IQN Hub to attract talent that will drive international partnerships and business opportunities. We are eager to help develop a robust workforce and supply chain pipeline.”

The IQN Hub includes a network of more than 40 non-academic collaborators, including start-ups, multinational corporations, and the National Cyber Security Centre, and will receive more than £20 million in support.

The five new quantum hubs are being delivered by the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), which invested £106 million, with another £54 million from partners in the project, which includes the National Physical Laboratory and and the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

The UKRI Biotechnology and Biological Research Council, UKRI Medical Research Council, and universities including Oxford, Cambridge, Bristol, Edinburgh and Glasgow are also involved.

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “We want a future where cutting-edge science improves everyday lives, by supporting the deployment of technology that will mean faster diagnoses for diseases, critical infrastructure safe from hostile threats and cleaner energy for us all.

“This isn’t just research. These hubs will bridge the gap between brilliant ideas and practical solutions. They will transform sectors like healthcare and security, but also create a culture of innovation that helps to grow our economy.”