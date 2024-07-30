The photo trail includes 10 marker posts that have been modified to function as a camera or phone stand, allowing visitors to take perfectly angled photographs of the castle, grounds, and pond in the background.

The team at Brodie collaborated with Will Hall to identify the best places for the marker posts, picking positions to capture the most photogenic views of the castle and landscape, with a map and photography tips provided by the filmmaker to get the best shots. Visitors can get involved online by sharing their photographs using the hashtag #BrodiePhotoTrail on social media.

In addition to the photo trail, the team at Brodie has designed two orienteering courses in partnership with Moravian Orienteering Club, which are both registered on British Orienteering website. A short beginner’s course is available for all ages and abilities, following a path around the castle grounds. The second, more advanced course, leads visitors around the wider estate and pond, providing a more challenging route. Course maps are available from the Welcome Centre, and a QR code provides a digital map. The orienteering course does not require compass reading skills, but participants can download a compass app provided to enhance the experience.

Pamela Hill, National Trust for Scotland Operations Manager at Brodie Castle, said: “We’re excited to welcome visitors to our new photo trail and orienteering courses that highlight the beauty of Brodie castle and the wider estate. There are so many incredible spots to take photographs of the castle, gardens, and pond, and we can’t wait to see the photographs that visitors share using our new hashtag #BrodiePhotoTrail.

“We’ve collaborated with the incredible Will Hall who has helped us design the photo trail spots in a way that allows both beginners and more experienced photographers to capture the spectacular views of the castle and its grounds.

"We’re proud of how of the courses have turned out and we are already receiving positive feedback on them, which is really rewarding for the whole team here at Brodie. It’s thanks to the continued generosity of our members and supporters that we’re able to continue our work to care for, protect and share Scotland’s cultural and natural heritage for everyone to enjoy, now and into the future.”

Alongside the photo trail and orienteering courses, visitors to Brodie Castle, the ancestral home of the Brodie clan for over 400 years, can also enjoy guided tours of the castle.

Visitors have the opportunity to see its impressive collection of furniture, ceramics and artwork, including works by 17th century Dutch masters, as well as its library, which boasts an incredible collection of over 6,000 volumes of literary works.

Visitors to the castle can participate in the trails at no additional cost. Parking is free for National Trust for Scotland members and £5 for visitors.

Further information about Brodie Castle and Estate is available on the National Trust for Scotland website: https://www.nts.org.uk/visit/places/brodie-castle.