A Scottish couple who met when they were just 19 have shared their secrets to a long-lasting marriage as they put travel, compromise and never going to bed on an argument down to 60 years of wedded bliss.
To celebrate the diamond anniversary, Alice and Alec, both 81 years old, were transported back to their weekly date nights in the local pub, recreated by staff at Jesmond Care Home in Aberdeen where Alice lives.
The pair, who say it was love at first sight, met while working at Culter Mills Social Club in 1962 and would spend every Saturday night in their local pub together. Alice would play designated driver and stick to the soft drinks until they got home, and then Alec would pour her a drink. In a nostalgic nod to the much-loved memory, the lovebirds celebrated with family and friends in the lounge within the home.
The couple spent the day reminiscing about their love stories while the team at Jesmond Care Home. The pair received a special letter from The King giving congratulations for their Diamond anniversary.
Alice and Alec attribute the success of their marriage to a love of travelling and adventure and never going to bed on an argument.
Alec said: “Our relationship has always been an adventure and from the moment we met, we shared a love of travelling. We visited some wonderful countries over the years, sometimes travelling as far as Singapore and Hong Kong, where we built memories for life.”
Alice worked as a home help for many years, before retiring and moving into Jesmond Care Home where Alec visits her daily. The couple have one son, Gary, who’s gone onto have his own kids, Lawrie (22) and Ellie (19), making them proud grandparents. It was joint celebrations for the family as Gary and his wife Sheila celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on the same day.
Alec continued: “I remember the day we got married like it was yesterday. We were only 21 years old, and I recall being so excited to drive my father’s Hillman Minx to Scarborough for our honeymoon. We had cans tied to the back of the car and they were so noisy, we had to stop almost immediately to cut them off.
“I can honestly say that every day since has been a good day. I’ve always loved how happy and caring Alice is, she would do absolutely anything for anyone.
“We used to visit our favourite local watering hole every Saturday and Alice would always drive and stick to the soft drinks so I could enjoy a few beers. As soon as we got home, I would then pour her a drink – it’s all about give and take.”
The couple also offered some invaluable dating advice for young people sowing the seeds of their own romances out in the dating scene.
As Alice smiled on, Alec said: “Our advice for young couples starting out is to always make time for each other, and never go to bed on an argument. Compromise is one of the most important parts of a marriage, don’t let silly disagreements linger.”
Jade McGowan, Activities Coordinator at Jesmond Care Home, said: “Special occasions like this give us the perfect opportunity to walk residents down memory lane and form new much-loved memories for both them and their loved ones. Alice and Alec’s love knows no bounds and we are thrilled that we get to share this day with them.”
