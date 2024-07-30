Six people have been hospitalised after a crash on the A87 near Glen Shiel on Monday night.
The crash happened at around 7.40pm on Monday, July 29 near the five sisters car park and involved a red Fiat 500 and a blue Ford S-Max.
The drive of the Fiat 500 and the five occupants of the Ford S-Max were all taken to hospital with the road closed for just under seven hours before being full reopened at around 2am on Tuesday morning.
The police are now appealing for any witnesses and have requested that anyone in the area who might have dash-cam footage to come forward.
Sergeant Doug Scott said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact us.
“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3550 of Monday, 29 July, 2024.
It comes after a bad weekend on the roads in Scotland where eight people died across a 48 hour period from Friday night to Sunday night, while further crashes left parts of the M8 shut on Monday.
There was also a serious crash on the same stretch of road earlier this month, when a motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital.
