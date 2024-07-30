The fully booked club for children, which was advertised as a dance and yoga workshop as well as bracelet-making, quickly became something “like a horror movie”, witnesses to the deadly stabbings have said.

Nine children were injured in the stabbings, alongside the two who died and two adults who remain in a critical condition after attempting to protect the youngsters.

In a statement released on social media on Tuesday, the pop star said: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock.

READ MORE: Two children dead and six critical after Southport stabbings

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and the first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is expected to make a statement on the attacks in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, after earlier laying flowers at the police cordon.

She is understood to have met first responders in the town on Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer could also visit Southport, Chancellor Rachel Reeves told Sky News.

At the scene, flowers and teddies had been left by the police cordon in Hart Street.

One message in a “Thinking Of You” card said “thoughts and prayers” are with those affected and was signed: “Love – Southport.”

Another said: “Fly high with angels little ones.”

Police have said that, although the motive for the attack is unclear, it is not believed to be terror-related.