Taylor Swift has said she is “completely in shock” after two children died and six other youngsters were left in a critical condition following a deadly knife attack at holiday club themed on the singer.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident in Hart Street, Southport, on Monday.
The fully booked club for children, which was advertised as a dance and yoga workshop as well as bracelet-making, quickly became something “like a horror movie”, witnesses to the deadly stabbings have said.
Nine children were injured in the stabbings, alongside the two who died and two adults who remain in a critical condition after attempting to protect the youngsters.
In a statement released on social media on Tuesday, the pop star said: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock.
READ MORE: Two children dead and six critical after Southport stabbings
“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and the first responders.
“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is expected to make a statement on the attacks in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, after earlier laying flowers at the police cordon.
She is understood to have met first responders in the town on Tuesday morning.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer could also visit Southport, Chancellor Rachel Reeves told Sky News.
At the scene, flowers and teddies had been left by the police cordon in Hart Street.
One message in a “Thinking Of You” card said “thoughts and prayers” are with those affected and was signed: “Love – Southport.”
Another said: “Fly high with angels little ones.”
Police have said that, although the motive for the attack is unclear, it is not believed to be terror-related.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here