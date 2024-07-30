Profits at BP in the first half of the year beat expectations with the oil and gas giant upping its dividend payments to shareholders for the first time in a year.
The company's investors are due to receive a total of roughly $7 billion (£5.4bn) this year through a combination of dividend payments and share buy-backs as the company has scaled back on its green investments to deliver what chief executive Murray Auchincloss describes as a "simpler, more focused and higher-value company".
“We are driving focus across the business and reducing costs, all while building momentum in our drive to 2025," said Mr Auchincloss, who took over at the beginning of this year.
READ MORE: 'Sickening': BP chief paid £8m as households struggle
BP said it will lift its interim dividend payment by 10% while buying back stock worth $1.75bn over the next three months. This takes total buy-backs for the first six months of the year to $3.5bn, and $7bn for the year as whole.
The group posted an underlying replacement cost profit - which is used as a proxy for net profit - of $2.8bn for the second quarter. That beat analysts' consensus expectations of $2.6bn.
BP also made a better-than-expected half-year profit of $5.5bn, although it was down on last year’s $7.6bn amid lower profitability in its refining business. The company had warned earlier this year that "significantly lower" profit margins from refining could wipe out up to $700 million from its earnings for the quarter.
BP chief financial officer Kate Thomson said the company generated strong operating cash flow in the quarter, which helped reduce net debt to $22.6bn.
“Our decision to increase our dividend by 10%, and extend our buyback programme commitment to 4Q 2024, reflects the confidence we have in our performance and outlook for cash generation," she added.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here