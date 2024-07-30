A nine-year-old girl has become the third child to die after a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.
Merseyside Police said the youngster died in the early hours of Tuesday morning following the deaths of two other girls, aged six and seven, in the attack in Southport on Monday.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the dance studio in Hart Street.
Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were critically injured, police said.
The fully-booked club for children, which was advertised as a dance and yoga workshop as well as bracelet-making, quickly became something “like a horror movie”, witnesses to the deadly stabbings have said.
US singer Taylor Swift said she is “completely in shock” after the “horror” of the knife attack.
Tributes have been paid on social media to the bravery of dance and yoga teacher Leanne Lucas after she was attacked in the incident.
Ms Lucas was named as an organiser of the event run by Southport-based business Enlighten in a post on Facebook.
In a statement released on social media on Tuesday, Swift said: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock.
“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and the first responders.
“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”
Police said a name shared on social media in connection with the suspect is “incorrect”, adding: “We would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing.”
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is expected to make a statement on the attacks in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, after earlier laying flowers at the police cordon.
She met first responders in the town on Tuesday morning.
