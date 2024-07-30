The hotel and leisure division of the property firm has brought Rosely Country House Hotel, Arbroath, to the market for sale.

Anna Maria Palmieri and family, the owners of Rosely Country House Hotel, said: "We will always be grateful to have been caretakers of the Rosely for the past 44 years.

"Decades of hard work have given us many long-lasting memories. As well as a business the hotel has been a very happy family home and we hope that the new owners have as much fun as we have."

Graham + Sibbald said the hotel is sited "on a picturesque four-acre plot, in the stunning Angus countryside" with "an abundance of period features and charm".

The hotel is described as 'truly special' (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

The agent said: "This is an incredible opportunity for a new occupier to purchase the hotel, which has been owned by the same family for the last 44 years, to create a truly special boutique destination hotel.

"The property offers an abundance of characterful public areas with an impressive lounge bar with separate events room, a charming dining room, a gentleman’s games room, a resident’s lounge and beautiful orangery."

It added: "The property could be invigorated to create an extravagant exclusive wedding venue or the new owner could build upon the food and beverage operation attracting custom from the Royal Marines Condor and Carnoustie golf course."

Peter Seymour, director at Graham + Sibbald, said: "We were delighted to bring to the market Rosely Country House Hotel. This iconic hotel has been owned by the same family for the last 40 years and as retirement nears they have left behind a fantastic property."

Graham + Sibbald is inviting offers in the region of £1.4m.

Shares in whisky giant plunge amid woe in Latin America

Drinks group Diageo saw its shares fall more than 9% in early trading as it reported a worse-than-expected 4.8 per cent drop in annual profits, fuelled mostly by big sales falls in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The company, which produces brands including Guinness, Smirnoff and Johnnie Walker, reported a $304 million fall in operating profits to $6 billion as sales for the year to 30 June declined 0.6% to $20.3 billion.

Scottish firm to double staff following £11m fundraising

A Scottish tech company specialising in AI products for the financial services industry is set to double its headcount after securing £11 million in fresh funding.

Edinburgh-based Aveni has secured the financial injection from a consortium led by Puma Private Equity, with participation from Par Equity, Lloyds Banking Group and Nationwide Building Society.

The latter two are working with the Scottish firm on development of its latest product, FinLLM.