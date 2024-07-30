A body has been recovered from a vehicle following a crash on an unclassified road in the early hours of Monday morning.
The crash happened at around 5.20am between the A96 and the B9103 and involved a silver-coloured Mercedes-Benz E280.
It takes the number of people killed on Scotland’s roads since Friday night to nine after eight people died in four separate crashes between then and Sunday night.
The road remains closed for crash investigation work with Police Scotland appealing for information and requesting anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch with them.
Sergeant Iain Nicolson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone in the area at the time and who saw anything to get in touch.
“We are also asking road users to check their dash-cam and make contact with us if there is any information that could help with our investigation.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0468 of Monday, 29 July, 2024.
Three young men were killed on Friday night in a crash in Falkirk, before another man died in an incident involving a Land Rover on Saturday.
Two men and two women died on Sunday in crashes involving motorbikes.
