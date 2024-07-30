Growing demand for Scottish soft drink Irn-Bru among English customers has helped boost sales for owner AG Barr.
The company, which owns a string of drinks brands including Rubicon and is based in Cumbernauld in Scotland, said sales of its soft drinks increased by about 7% this year.
It expects to report total sales of about £221 million for the six months to the end of July, 5% higher than the prior year.
AG Barr said that sales of Irn-Bru, the sparkling soft drink launched in Scotland more than a century ago, were higher in terms of both value and volume – meaning it sold more than a year ago.
It also said Irn-Bru was growing its share of the soft drinks market in England as the brand, badged Scotland’s “other national drink”, grows in popularity across the border.
The company launched a new advert for the drink linked to the Scotland men’s football team qualifying for the Euro 2024 tournament, which it said had been “highly successful”.
Meanwhile, Rubicon also enjoyed double-digit sales growth which was helped by increased spending on marketing campaigns.
Euan Sutherland, AG Barr’s chief executive, said the group’s four “power brands”, which also include sports drink Boost and pre-mixed cocktail brand Funkin, had “clear paths to long-term growth”.
However, Funkin sales were impacted by issues including can production, and pressures in the hospitality sector which has particularly squeezed clubs and bars.
Looking ahead, AG Barr said it was expecting revenues to grow further.
The drinks firm earlier this year unveiled plans to cut almost 200 jobs as part of the closure of direct sales operations at three sites across the UK.
It affected its sites in Moston, Greater Manchester; Wednesbury near Birmingham; and Dagenham, Greater London.
