It’s produced from a cast of his skull with Dr Martin MacGregor, a senior lecturer in history at the University of Glasgow, first conceiving the model after the discovery of King Richard III of England’s skeleton in Leicester in 2012.

The model was produced using a combination of historical research and scientific analysis with advances in facial reconstruction techniques. Over the course of time, historians have debated whether Robert the Bruce suffered from leprosy and because of that, there are two versions of the digital. One has a mild representation of leprosy and one is done without leprosy.

For the 3D model, however, only the version showing no visible signs of leprosy was portrayed. The team used a 3D scanner to to scan the cast of Robet the Bruce’s skull held at Hunterian Museum, which allowed them to accurately establish the muscle formation from the positions of the skull bones.

They then used CHI technology to have realistically textured skin layered over the muscle structure. The nose is the least accurate feature of the facial depiction due to the bone deterioration.

Alasdair Campbell, Interpretation Officer at Historic Environment Scotland (HES), said: “We are delighted to host the most accurate model of Robert the Bruce’s face to date. Robert the Bruce’s story is an important part of Dunfermline Abbey, and we are excited for visitors to be able to visualise this story in a new way, particularly as we celebrate his 750th birthday.”

Dr Martin MacGregor, Senior Lecturer in History at University of Glasgow, said: “In a lifetime of only 55 years, Robert Bruce achieved the impossible and restored peace and freedom to a war-torn and colonised kingdom. Contemporary sources tell us much about his remarkable life, but virtually nothing about his appearance.

“This is what persuaded a team of historians, museum curators, geneticists, forensic scientists and medical artists to combine to create a new 3D depiction of the head of the hero-king, based upon the skull-cast taken from a skeleton in a tomb discovered within the ruins of Dunfermline Abbey in 1818.

“The head is dressed in a helmet surmounted by a crown, as worn by Bruce at his most famous victory, the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314. 750 years after his birth in 1274, it is fitting that Dunfermline Abbey, where Robert Bruce was buried in 1329, should host an exhibition which brings us face-to-face with Scotland’s greatest monarch.”

The model went on show for the first time on Monday, July 29 and will be available for the public to view until Saturday December 7.