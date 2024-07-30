The former chief executive of state-owned ferry operator CalMac has joined McGill’s as part of a senior leadership shake-up at the bus firm.
Robbie Drummond, who quit his role with CalMac earlier this year, has been appointed finance and company secretary of the Greenock-based concern.
His appointment was announced as McGill’s revealed long-standing chief executive Ralph Roberts was standing down to become chairman. Mr Roberts replaces McGill’s co-owner James Easdale, who will remain as a director along with brother Sandy.
McGill’s has appointed Tony Williamson, a transport industry veteran of nearly 40 years, as its new chief executive. Mr Williamson has worked in Asia and South America across a number of chief executive roles, following 17 years in managing director posts with Arriva Group.
James Easdale said: “This is a significant strengthening of our team and one that we have committed fresh resources to in order to attract Tony and Robbie to the business.
“We now have a wider leadership group and Ralph is looking forward to devoting more time towards our growth plans as chairman, and as I move away from that role, it will allow me flexibility in addressing key projects within the McGill’s business and within my wider family investments alongside my brother Sandy.”
Mr Drummond, who led CalMac for six years before stepping down in April, said: “The bus industry is facing change and McGill’s wants to continue working with local partners to ensure the highest quality provision for passengers.
“I know from my time in the transport sector that McGill’s has invested heavily to grow from a regional business to become a major operator in the UK and I look forward to working with the owners, Ralph, Tony and the senior team to enable best performance, deliver strong governance and ensure future success for the years ahead.”
More to follow.
