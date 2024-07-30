The game started at 12:30 pm that day, with people who were in attendance encouraged to look at the pictures and see if they recognize any of the men.

The men are described as being white and of slim build. The first man was seen to be wearing a black Celtic top with green stripes on the shoulders. The second man was seen to have no top on and was wearing an orange top around his neck. The third man was seen to have no top on and a green and white scarf round his neck.

Police Scotland’s Constable Daniel Brady said: “I would urge the men pictured or anyone who may recognise them or has information about this incident to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0933 of 11 May 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.