Police Scotland has released CCTV images of three men they are seeking to speak with in relation to assaults that happened during an old firm match this year.
Officers wish to speak with the three men, as they may be able to assist them with enquiries into assaults which took place within Celtic Park on Saturday 11 May during a clash with Rangers.
The game started at 12:30 pm that day, with people who were in attendance encouraged to look at the pictures and see if they recognize any of the men.
READ MORE: Nine-year-old girl becomes third child to die after Southport knife attack
The men are described as being white and of slim build. The first man was seen to be wearing a black Celtic top with green stripes on the shoulders. The second man was seen to have no top on and was wearing an orange top around his neck. The third man was seen to have no top on and a green and white scarf round his neck.
Police Scotland’s Constable Daniel Brady said: “I would urge the men pictured or anyone who may recognise them or has information about this incident to contact us as soon as possible.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0933 of 11 May 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here