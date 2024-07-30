Haven Product’s factory in Larbert Stirlingshire say the company has been told that the number of tunics and trousers they make for NHS staff in Scotland will be drastically reduced in the last four months of their annual contract.

It means that there will be an annual revenue gap of around £1.1 million, according to Head of Haven Products, Karen Motherwell.

She said: “This double-whammy will destroy our business and immediately make 47 disabled workers redundant.

“When this happens, the factory at Larbert will not be economically sustainable and we'll have to close, making the remaining 13 staff redundant as well.

Head of Haven Products, Karen Motherwell. (Image: Calum Stewart)

“The Scottish Government want to do the digitising work themselves at their records department in Saughton House, in Edinburgh.”

"Almost all of our staff are either disadvantaged or vulnerable, and unless the Scottish Government move to have the contracts re-instated, their decisions will have a devastating effect on our disabled workers."

Now that the factory in Larbert faces the ‘agonising’ prospect of closing, employees with various disabilities fear it will ‘ruin’ their lives, as many have bills and mortgages to pay and have no other prospects of work.

One worker at Haven Products, Calum Stewart has Asperger’s Syndrome and fears he may lose the house he bought with his fiancé only two months ago if he’s made redundant.

The 28-year-old from Bo’ness said: “If we lose these contracts and this place is forced to close, the Scottish Government will be condemning the workforce here, who have many different kinds of disabilities, to life on the dole and their lives will be ruined.

“The people who work here will have the security, self-respect, and dignity of having a job and earning a living taken away from them.”

Calum fears losing his house if he loses his job and can't keep up with mortgage payments. (Image: Calum Stewart)

Calum has worked in the Larbert factory since he was 18 years old. Since starting 10 years ago, he has worked his way up from being on the production line to being promoted to the role of supervisor.

He added: “I wouldn't have been able to save enough money to pay the deposit on the house, nor get a mortgage in the first place if I didn't have this job at Haven. If I'm made redundant and can't quickly find another job, I could well lose my house, as I wouldn't have a wage to pay the mortgage.

"If this place closes a lot of my colleagues will struggle and find it difficult to get another job.

"Colleagues have told me they are petrified that this place will shut down. This is the only workplace locally that gives full-time work to people with disabilities."

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.