You'll now find everything from celebrity chef favourites to cocktail recipe books and healthy lifestyle guides lining the shelves at the West End spot.

Making use of a seating area which has gone unused since lockdown, the new concept is brought to life by founder Kris Otisons who promise food and drink lovers will be 'spoiled for choice' with the range on offer.

Pictured: My Home Bakery founder Kris Otisons in the newly transformed space (Image: Mark F Gibson)

Otisons said: “The team and I kept talking about what we could do with the space to create something that would be truly useful for our local community.

“We hope we’ve done just that with our new pre-loved cookbook shop.

“We can’t wait to hear about the delicious new experiment journeys our customers will embark on while testing out the new recipes from these pre-loved cookbooks.”

Pictured: My Home Bakery is located on Hyndland Street in Glasgow (Image: Mark F Gibson)

Founded in 2013, My Home Bakery was built around "simplicity, sustainability, quality and the communities it serves".

With three retail units across Glasgow, the business employs 15 people and works with Freedom Bakery in support of their ex-offenders social enterprise programme.

Their most popular bakes include a vegan mango and passion fruit cake, gluten-free orange cake, strawberry Bakewells or pork and black pudding sausage rolls.

Pictured: The Mango and Passionfruit Cake is one of the bakery's best sellers (Image: Mark F Gibson)

Honing his talent for creating both sweet and savoury treats, Ottison previously completed a culinary scholarship in patisserie at Harvey Nichols in London before moving to Scotland.

He continued: “When I was training to be a pastry chef in London all those years ago, I spent my weekends in second-hand shops looking for different cookbooks.

“I wanted to learn more about different techniques and find new recipes to share with my friends and family.

“Whether it’s a recipe from the old tried and tested cookbook passed down from my oma (my grandmother) or testing a new recipe from my all-time favourite chef, Mary Berry, the excitement and satisfaction you get during the time in the kitchen is worth every minute no matter the success of the end result."

The pre-loved bookshop at My Home Bakery is now open to the public with all titles either donated or saved from landfills and priced at £4.99.

