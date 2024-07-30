Both of those deaths had a huge impact on the community and a project emerged from a conversation about defibrillator accessibility at other RSPB reserves and has resulted in this first for Scotland.

It’s the first of it’s kind in Scotland and enhances public safety in a remote location which is power-deprived. Research had shown that solar wasn’t enough to support a heating system for the defibrillator during the winter months and the addition of it requiring wind has allowed it to be introduced to Scotland and could offer groundbreaking advantages across the country.

The project is run in partnership between St John Scotland and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and the unveiling of the defibrillator took place last month to be the first Public Access Defibrillator powered by wind and solar in the country.

There was no existing electrical supply at Baron’s Haugh, but the technology being powered in this way means lives can be saved despite that.

St John Scotland worked with RSPB Scotland and Turtle Engineering to find a way to overcome the issues with electricity and did so by using the innovative solar and wind technology. It ensures it will remain operational in all weather conditions and safeguards against damage caused by cold temperatures.

WelMedical donated the defibrillator and the families of Stephen and Karen were invited along to the unveiling ceremony along with representatives from the groups involved in setting it up.

Deborah McKinnon is the delivery officer for St John Scotland and is hopeful that the technology can save lives in Scotland’s remote areas now that it has been introduced to the country.

She said: “I am incredibly excited and inspired by this project. It's thrilling to see St John Scotland introduce innovative technology that can help save lives, even in Scotland’s most remote areas.

“Knowing that the absence of an electricity supply no longer hinders our ability to safeguard our communities is truly reassuring. Coupled with our free CPR and defibrillator awareness sessions, this initiative empowers our communities to unite and take care of one another.”

In Scotland, approximately 70 people suffer cardiac arrests every week with survival rates as low as one in 10. St John Scotland and Save a Life for Scotland (SALFS) is looking to improve that by supplying PADs and offering CPR and defibrillator awareness courses. Planned sessions are now in place for the local community at Baron’s Haugh as well as RSPB Scotland staff, volunteers and visitors to ensure there are people to help in the event of a cardiac emergency.

It was unveiled last month (Image: Handout)

Barri Millar, the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer for St John Scotland said: "I am delighted that St John Scotland were able to support this installation, and the new innovative solution to the problem of remote sites with no power has now been resolved and advanced the ability to deploy and install public access defibrillators throughout the country.

“Although more costly to install, we would love to work with other community groups to find solutions to installing public access defibrillators in remote locations, and ultimately save lives.’’

David Anderson is the RSPB Scotland warden at Baron’s Haugh and is thrilled the technology is in place as a remembrance to Stephen and Karen. He hopes that it will never be used but did admit it was a comfort to know it was there in case of an emergency.

He said: “Stephen and Karen are both very special people for RSPB Baron’s Haugh. Stephen’s kindness and warmth is still talked about by people who knew him, and he made a huge contribution to protecting this nature reserve.

“We also want to recognise the contribution of Karen’s family who dedicated their time to protecting Baron’s Haugh over the past decade. I hope we never have to use this defibrillator, but it is such a comfort to know it is there and ready to be used by anyone who needs to help in an emergency situation.”

Stephen’s family added: “We are very moved by the RSPB and St John Scotland including a memorial to Stephen in the installation of the defibrillator and to know that he is still remembered fondly from his time working at Baron’s Haugh. The innovative use of renewable energy to power the heating system for the defibrillator is particularly appropriate given Stephen’s dedication to environmental issues.”