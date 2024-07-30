Juergen & Sylvia Weiss from Cologne have created their own supporter’s section of the Tartan Army for fans from Cologne and have even purchased kilts on Scotland tops.

The couple posted pictures on social media in their outfits demonstrating their newfound allegiance and are now intent on travelling over to visit the country.

A fan of FC Cologne, Juergen says there has always been a connection between his city and Scotland, with his football team's number one anthem being sung to the tune of Runrig’s Loch Lomond.

Juergen and Sylvia say they have been massive fans of the band and been to many concerts so their love for Scotland was always underlying.

He told The Herald that his idea to join the Tartan Army was spontaneous, but just felt right.

Mr Weiss said: “The Tartan Army left only good impressions before, during, and after the tournament. There were only positive reports everywhere and it was very impressive to see how much joy, enthusiasm, and pride they showed.

Jurgeun and wife Sylvia in their new kilts and Scotland tops (Image: Juergen Weiss)

“They were always nice and friendly. When you lost the first game so clearly and still celebrated all night with the German fans, drank, partied together, without stress, anger, riots or violence... then I noticed that there was something very special about the Scots.

“I said to my wife: "How cool is that?!”

“I followed the Tartan Army on social media throughout the tournament and I saw how the Scottish fans stood together every day, how they looked after each other, helped each other, whether it was just a lost or found cell phone, a credit card, a helpless, disorientated drunk or a missing child who was being searched for by his grandfather... the "Tartan Army" was there and did everything to help.

“That really impressed us and that was the first time I realised: one day I want to do that too.”

When Juergen shared his pictures in a Tartan Army Facebook page, he was shocked by how warm a welcome he received, and that it finally gave him and his wife the push to get a trip booked. The couple has applied for new passports and are planning on visiting Edinburgh, Loch Lomond and Loch Ness.

Jurgen also posted a picture of the new Tartan Army faction from Cologne.

Juergen has created a Cologne faction of the Tartan Army (Image: Juergen Weiss)

He added: “When I first posted in the Tartan Army group their pictures of my first kilt attempt (as I later found out, a utility kilt), I received over 1500 reactions, messages and likes from Scots. Not a single message with malice or mockery.

“I was really speechless with how much friendliness and warmth I received.

“I said to Sylvia: "I think we finally have to go to Scotland"

“Even though we are worried about how we will communicate without Google or how to drive on the wrong side of the road.”

Scotland fans were never far away from the headlines during Euro 2024 despite the short visit. The lasting impression inspired Germans to start a petition for Scotland and Germany to play an annual friendly to celebrate the bonds that fans made during the international competition.

The petition, directed at The German Football Association (Deutscher Fußball-Bund), has gained just under 90,000 signatures.

The 200,000 fans left such an impact on locals in Cologne, that city officials announced they had put forward a motion to twin the Germany city with either Glasgow, Edinburgh or Aberdeen.

Both prospects are something that all locals are excited about, says Juergen.

When asked if Scotland should have the annual friendly, he said: “Absolutely yes!

In Cologne there is also a citizens' initiative and their task for politicians is to strive for a town twinning with a Scottish town.

“We really hope that there will be one soon and that more contacts and friendships will develop through it.

“The Tartan Army has left a deep impression in all German tournament cities and beyond, and not just with the pubs, but the owners, breweries, landlords and restaurateurs.

“Everyone in Germany wants to meet again soon, and we in Cologne in particular. The Tartan Army can be absolutely sure of that.”