This year the Awards have been complemented by the Diversity Dialogues, a series of round-table discussions taking place around the country that are helping to share ideas and practical solutions about how to resolve issues surrounding diversity.

These sessions have brought together established leaders and those at the very start of the journey towards levelling the playing field.

Meanwhile, amongst the finalists for this year’s The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards, are many fine examples of people and companies who are blazing a trail through the diversity landscape, breaking down barriers and working tirelessly to ensure that everyone has the same opportunities.

What’s remarkable about this year’s list is that it includes finalists from almost every area of life, from grass-roots organisations, sports clubs and local authorities, to national names in the fields of banking and financial services, along with charities and High Street names.

While there still remains much to be done, this spread of entrants is an encouraging sign that the campaign for equal opportunities is gaining traction and is having an impact that can be felt in daily life.

What every one of the finalists, from all backgrounds, has in common, is that they have impressed the judges with their commitment to the issues that stand in the way of equality and they have shown real leadership in taking others with them on their way to overcoming these hurdles.

The categories this year include Diversity Through Education with Enable Works, University of Glasgow and West College Scotland making the shortlist for innovative programmes with data-driven results; Diversity in the Third or Charity Sector is a highly contested category with wide-ranging organisations vying for the award including Changing the Chemistry, Enable Works, Inclusion Scotland, KnowVate Hub, Passion4Social, The Yard and Women in Property for Central Scotland; and Diversity in Sport, sponsored by sportscotland is once again highlighting the breadth of sporting initiatives with inclusion as their focus from Amina – The Women’s Muslim Resource Centre, Milngavie Football Club and Sport Aberdeen in the running.

Forbes Dunlop, Chief Executive Officer of sportscotland, said: “Huge congratulations to all of the finalists, it’s fantastic to see so much good work being done in this area and the impact that work is having.

“At sportscotland we are committed to creating the environment for change in the sporting sector and ensuring equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded in our work.”

The Diversity Campaign of the Year award is sponsored by Arnold Clark, which has itself demonstrated a strong commitment to diversity and Lynne McBurney, Group People Director, Arnold Clark has already spoken out about the importance of creating an inclusive and nurturing work environment.

She said: “Arnold Clark is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, which is why we’re so proud to sponsor this particular award. The nominees in this category have all shown that they are fully committed to promoting an inclusive culture with outstanding campaigns.” Those under the spotlight in this category are abrdn, KnowVate Hub, social whizz’s Snag, SQA, STV and disabled children’s charity The Yard.

Other awards include, Design for Diversity where we’ll celebrate children’s book Santa Steals Christmas, musicALL, and the Allander Resource Centre; Diversity in Net-Zero Leadership sponsored by Crown Estate Scotland; and Diversity in the Public Sector.

The judges had an incredibly difficult task with this year’s Diversity Hero of the Year, sponsored by Diageo. With a lucky shortlist of 13 entrants including Caroline Diaz of Milngavie Football Club, Dr. Khadija Coll MBE, One Community Scotland, Liam Fogarty, NatWest Group, Myles Raspberry from Fife Council, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Education Consultant Sadia Hussain-Şavuk, and STV Expert Voices Nichola Kane.

The awards are rounded off with separate Diversity and Inclusion Champions for both small to medium and large employers where we celebrate the breadth of Scottish businesses including Basketball Scotland, The Law Society of Scotland, housing association Ng2 Ltd, Premier Inn and large firms such as Barclays, Balfour Beatty, Burness Paull LLP, Morgan Stanley, ScottishPower, Shepherd and Wedderburn and Social Security Scotland.

Also during the evening the Judge’s Award will be presented to the individual or organisation which has most impressed the panel with their achievements, while the winner of this year’s Lynne Connolly Achievement in Diversity Award, sponsored by abrdn, will also be announced.

Lynne was abrdn’s late Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion and the company instigated the award in recognition of her legacy in the field of diversity and equality.

The full shortlist is available online and the event itself will be a glittering celebration of how much can be achieved by individuals and organisations with a commitment to overcoming inequalities in the workplace and in society as a whole and tickets to the event are available from:

https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-diversity-awards/