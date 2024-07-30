Alcohol saw big sales spikes during the pandemic, when panic buying particularly pushed spirits sales ahead.
But times have changed, alongside consumer buying behaviour.
This is an uncertain backdrop for drinks group Diageo, which produces some of the world’s best-known spirits brands, including Smirnoff vodka, Johnnie Walker whisky and Tanqueray gin.
Luckily for Diageo, it also has a very well-known beer brand – Guinness.
READ MORE: Shares in whisky giant plunge amid woe in Latin America
This has proved something of a lifesaver, at a time when consumers are tightening their belts.
“[Guinness] is a high quality premium drink, but it's still actually very affordable,” Diageo’s president of global supply and procurement, Ewan Andrew, explained to The Herald in a call.
“I think the average price of a Guinness is around £5. Its top three markets are Great Britain, Ireland and the United States – and they've all been in double-digit growth. Great Britain in particular has seen 30% growth in net sales in these results.”
This strong performance by ‘the black stuff,’ as it’s sometimes fondly known, has taken a bit of the sting out of otherwise weak global results for Diageo.
READ MORE: Islander returns to Hebrides to join Benbecula Distillery
A big hangover has been overstocking in Latin America and the Caribbean, where sales have now dropped more than 21% as consumers switch to cheaper drinks and local spirits.
Analysts weren’t impressed by Diageo’s worse-than-expected 4.8% fall in full-year operating profits to $6 billion and 0.6% decline in sales to $20.3bn. But they were comforted by the breadth of the group’s product portfolio and strong cash position.
Aarin Chiekrie, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said both sales and profits at Diageo were “heading in the wrong direction.”
But he added: “Taking a step back, investors should remember that Diageo has a world-class portfolio of brands, including Guinness, Smirnoff, Johnny Walker, and Tanqueray. That’s helped Diageo hold or grow its market share in over 75% of the regions it operates in, despite the current challenges for the wider industry.”
While there remains some short-term uncertainty in the drinks market, Diageo’s cash flows remain extremely healthy, Mr Chiekrie added.
Investors in particular would be pleased with the recommendation to increase the full year dividend by 5% to 103.48 cents per share.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here