A historic restaurant in a "charming" Scottish village has been put on the market for sale.
Cornerstone Business Agents said the Eat on the Green Restaurant occupies a coaching inn site dating back 200 years.
"Offered in exceptional walk-in condition for an ambitious chef and motivated buyer," Cornerstone said.
"Visitors are charmed by the local hostelry, beautiful cottages and a church forming an enclosed square around a village green.
"The property and business have been well invested in by our clients and offer an attractive business opportunity in a sought-after rural Aberdeenshire village.
"The business offers a stylish and bespoke bar, and a sumptuous dining room to include a private chef’s table."
The agent also said there us "an outstanding external gin bar located in a delightful 'secret garden' outdoor trading space".
The premises have been run by the current onver for 20 years, "specialising as a high-quality restaurant destination".
The Udny business "benefits from a sought-after affluent locale drawing custom from locals, the outlying area as well as Aberdeen city and the neighbouring high quality hotel offerings".
"The subjects consist of a well portioned fully detached property occupying a 'picture-postcard location' in the centre of this charming village," Cornerstone also said.
"One of the most attractive aspects of the business is the high quality unique outside trading areas to accompany the business.
"These areas consist of a secret garden to include a beautifully fully enclosed gin bar, and extensive beer garden and patio to include a fully covered marquee for 55.
"Additionally, there is also a private off street car park, garage, shed as well as former outhouse property.
"Udny Green is a unique village offering a picture-postcard charm reminiscent of a 'Cotswold style' English village."
Cornerstone Business Agents said the Eat on the Green Restaurant is offered at a guide price of £475,000.
