Industry leaders have said it’s time for a brass tacks discussion about how apprenticeships are funded and delivered in Scotland as the country faces growing strain on its core infrastructure.
The release last year of the findings from the review of the post-school skills and training landscape led by James Withers prompted the launch in June of a consultation by the Scottish Government on what many believe will be a dramatic shake-up of the elaborate network of agencies and organisations that deliver apprenticeship training.
That review, which closes on September 20, is focused on simplifying the flow of government funding for universities, colleges, apprenticeships and student support. While this could prove quite significant, those familiar with the apprenticeship system say there are other far-reaching issues that must also be addressed.
READ MORE: Scotland's training system under the microscope
Stuart McKenna has been involved in the Modern Apprenticeship training programme since it was first introduced nearly 30 years ago and is currently chief executive of the Scottish Training Federation (STF), a lobbying organisation representing the interests of training providers. Among other things the group is pushing for a review of the government’s financial contribution towards apprenticeship training, though this is outside the scope of the current consultation.
“Roughly in each sector, how much does it cost to deliver an apprenticeship and what do we expect for that? Because just now it is vague,” Mr McKenna said.
“We’ve just got a contribution rate attached to a framework with no great calculation behind it as far as I can make out. I think we need to be honest about who does what. So for example, if you do an apprenticeship through an independent provider, your achievement rate is going to be higher than if you do it though a college – there’s 10 points of a difference.”
Just under 20% of the classroom-based learning that forms part of an apprenticeship is provided by colleges, but the ability to ramp this up is constrained by funding pressures and limited capacity within the further education sector.
READ MORE BUSINESS HQ MONTHLY: Scottish oat milk pioneer harnesses 'world-famous' crop
“Part of the discussion we need to have at policy level is whether the existing model is the best model,” said Ian Hughes, strategic director in Scotland for the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB).
“Germany had this model previously, the kind of vocational college model, and what they did was create centres of excellence in Germany, so instead of having 200 colleges all doing the same thing, they created construction centres. There is potentially something there to look at in terms of efficiency and effectiveness.”
Paul Sheerin of Scottish Engineering has long been a proponent of apprenticeships but is concerned that falling birthrates will undermine the current structure which focuses on young adults, with the financial support available falling away as apprentices get older.
“For us, we see the answer to that as we have to stop thinking about apprenticeships as just for people who leave school,” he said.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel