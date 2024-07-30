The likelihood of bin strikes across Scotland grew today as talks between the Scottish Government, COSLA, and trade unions ended today without agreement.
Refuse workers in Scotland are bound for strike action amid an ongoing dispute with The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA).
Unions say the country is in for a ‘stinking summer’ if a deal cannot be agreed, as the threat of overflowing bins lining the streets looms.
Reports of talks ending today without a pay deal for council workers has been met with criticism by opposition parties.
Scottish Conservative shadow secretary for finance and local government, Liz Smith said: “This is concerning and disappointing news, which raises the spectre of rubbish piling up on streets across Scotland.
“The buck stops firmly with the SNP Government for this dispute. Their systematic underfunding of local government, year after year, has left our councils so hamstrung that they have been unable to reach a pay agreement with the unions.
“It’s taken too long for the SNP to get involved – and still they have failed to resolve it. John Swinney must now urgently intervene to prevent these strikes going ahead – or there will be a public health risk as well as our streets looking like a tip during the Edinburgh Festival.”
However, Scottish Government officials have described the talks as ‘productive and valuable’.
First Minister John Swinney was told last week that his government could see off the bin strikes with £50m, but cabinet members in attendance today say that this week's statement from the new Labour Chancellor means the financial situation has become ‘extremely challenging’.
Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government, Shona Robison was in the thick of talks discussing local government pay.
Following the meeting, Ms Robison said: “The meeting with union leaders and COSLA was productive and I want to thank all the parties involved for their valuable input.
“While this wasn’t a negotiating forum – as the Scottish Government has no formal role in local pay negotiations – we absolutely recognise the importance of supporting meaningful dialogue to reach a fair pay deal and avoid industrial action.
“We are navigating turbulent financial waters. This week’s statement from the Chancellor revealed the extent of the challenges facing the public sector across the UK.
“What is particularly worrying is that in her statement the Chancellor announced she is not fully funding the public sector pay deals she has accepted. Instead, cuts are being demanded across most of Whitehall. That means that we will not receive full Barnett consequentials from these pay deals.
“It is amid this extremely challenging landscape then, that I have asked my officials to work at pace with local government officers to understand what an improved negotiating envelope may look like. I welcomed the willingness of COSLA and trade union leaders to engage constructively with that process.”
As it stands, workers from three unions – Unite, GMB, and Unison – are set to take part in industrial action after being balloted.
All three unions rejected the latest offer of a 3.2 per cent wage increase for a on year period between 1 April and 31 March 2025.
The offer has been described as ‘grossly undervaluing’ Scottish Council workers in contrast with the offer made to UK counterparts, where a 5.2 per cent increase was tabled.
Industrial action could come within days, as GMB already having the backing from workers in nearly half of the 32 local authorities across Scotland.
Unite also has strike action mandates involving thousands of its members across 16 councils.
