The UK Government confirmed plans to set up the headquarters of their new energy company in Scotland but is still to decide on a location.

During the King’s Speech in Parliament earlier this month, it was announced that the new Labour administration would create GB Energy to ‘own, manage and operate clean power projects’ across the United Kingdom.

The site proposed by Dumfries and Galloway Council is the location of the former nuclear power station near Annan.

Councillor Macgregor said the council believes that the 198 hectare site at Chapelcross, which has been earmarked for development and is in the process of attracting partners and investors, is an ideal location, as it offers a number of strategic advantages and opportunities to support the transition to net-zero that benefits both our region and the UK as a whole.

The council argues that it already has existing grid connections, road access, and infrastructure that can accommodate a wide range of energy-related activities, such as hydrogen production and storage, carbon capture and utilisation, renewable energy generation and export, and circular economy solutions.

The council leader said: “We are confident that Chapelcross has the potential to become an economic lever which will have a knock-on effect to attract other businesses and develop as a centre of excellence and innovation for GB Energy.

“This would attract talent, investment and collaboration from across the UK and beyond, upgrading skills and creating a wider range of better-paid jobs in the area.

“We have a strong and supportive partnership with the Scottish Government, the South of Scotland Enterprise Agency, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, academia and industry. We also have a committed and engaged local community that welcomes the opportunity to be part of the energy transition and the green recovery.”

Council areas in Scotland are lining up to become the location of the new facility facilitated by the recently elected Labour government.

Industry sources have suggested that Aberdeen will win the bid, despite reports of Glasgow and Edinburgh bids being under consideration.

Dundee has also launched a bid to host the HQ.

Dumfries and Galloway Council leader, Ms Macgregor has requested an opportunity to discuss the proposal in more detail and has offered to facilitate a visit to the Chapelcross site for the Members of Parliament.

She says her constituency is already proving its worth as a leader in clean energy, as they already generate four times more than what is used in the area.

The bid is also backed up by its ‘excellent geographical location’ and transport links to the A74M and A75, which offers the potential for regional, national and internation distribution from the site.

Letter in full

Dear Minister,

I am writing to you on behalf of Dumfries and Galloway Council to convey our congratulations on your appointment at the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero. This is clearly an exciting portfolio, and I believe we can support your aspirations and therefore would like to express our strong interest in hosting the new headquarters of the prospective GB Energy company at Chapelcross, a former nuclear power station site near Annan. I believe that Chapelcross is an ideal location for GB Energy, as it offers a number of strategic advantages and opportunities in supporting the transition to net zero that benefits both our region and the UK as a whole.

Chapelcross is a 198-hectare site with existing grid connections, road access, and infrastructure that can accommodate a range of energy-related activities, such as hydrogen production and storage, carbon capture and utilisation, renewable energy generation and export, and circular economy solutions. The site is also recognised as a site for national development detailed in the National Planning Framework 4 and has been earmarked for redevelopment as a green energy hub since 2013. It was identified as a location for one of Scotland’s thirteen regional hydrogen hubs, with an emerging hydrogen supply chain cluster.

Dumfries and Galloway is a region with abundant natural capital and a proven track record in renewable energy. We generate around four times more renewable energy than we use, making us a significant net exporter of clean electricity to the rest of the UK. We have the largest volume of roll-on roll-off freight in Scotland and the sixth largest in the UK, with the ports of Cairnryan ready for expansion to cater for renewable energy production, construction and servicing. We were also the first region in Scotland to have an offshore wind farm, the Robin Rigg project, which has been operational since 2010.

By locating GB Energy's headquarters at Chapelcross, you would not only recognise the strategic importance of our region for the UK's energy security and net zero ambitions, but also provide a much-needed boost to our local economy and population. Dumfries and Galloway has suffered from underinvestment having been overlooked by UK Government for previous major opportunities such as the Green Freeports and Investment Zones which were awarded to other parts of Scotland that are already benefitting from significant investment. GB Energy can also play a significant role in reversing the depopulation of the region, with many young and skilled people leaving the area for better opportunities elsewhere. We need to reverse this trend and create more high-quality jobs and career prospects for our residents, especially in the green energy sector.

We are confident that Chapelcross has the potential to become an economic lever which will be a catalyst to attract other businesses and develop as a centre of excellence and innovation for GB Energy. This would attract talent, investment and collaboration from across the UK and beyond, upgrading skills and creating a wider range of better-paid jobs in the area.

We have a strong and supportive partnership with the Scottish Government, the South of Scotland Enterprise Agency, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, academia and industry. We also have a committed and engaged local community that welcomes the opportunity to be part of the energy transition and the green recovery.

We would be delighted to discuss this proposal with you in more detail and to arrange a visit to Chapelcross for you and your officials. We believe that this is a unique and timely opportunity for GB Energy to establish its headquarters at a site that offers unparalleled advantages and opportunities for the future of energy in the UK. You can read more about the site at www.cxproject.co.uk and we hope that you will give this proposal your full and favourable consideration.

Yours sincerely,

Councillor Gail McGregor

Leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council